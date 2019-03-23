|
|
Raymond L. Snyder, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Holland, Michigan on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1937, in Fulton, Michigan, the son of Harry and Laura Snyder. He was the youngest of five siblings.
Ray graduated from Vicksburg High School in 1956 and immediately began working in retail sales. He had a long and storied career with W. T. Grant Company, rising to the level of District Manager for Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana before leaving the company to become owner of The Country Squire Men's and Ladies Clothing Store in Flora, Illinois, in 1975. He remained owner of the Country Squire until 1989 when he began a career as a Retail Consultant. Ray's professional career continued as he pursued a position with Delta Dental Company marketing employee benefit packages. He officially retired in April, 2018. Ray subscribed to the philosophy "Hard Work Pays Off" and repeated it endlessly to his children and grandchildren.
Ray loved working with his flowers and plants and spent many hours arranging and rearranging them until they were exactly right. He delighted in feeding and watching the many and varied birds that visited. He also loved playing golf and socializing with friends and family.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Harriet Ryder; and brother, Willard Snyder.
Ray is survived by his wife, Jane, and their daughters, Susan Taylor and husband, Mike, of Charleston, Illinois, and Laura Prior and husband, Ed, of Princeton, Indiana. Ray has three grandchildren, Christopher Scaggs (Jessica); Courtney Finley (Daniel); and Kaitlyn Taylor (fiance' Albert Adkins). He has a Great Granddaughter, Natalie, and two Great Grandsons, Bentley and Mason. Also surviving are brother, Robert (Mildred) Snyder of Holland, Michigan; sister, Ruth (Jay) Hartgerink, of Portage, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews. .
A memorial service honoring Ray's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Third Reformed Church in Holland, Michigan, where he was a long time member.
The family wishes to extend gratitude to the staff at Hospice of Holland for their compassionate help and care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations and memorials be made to Hospice of Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 23, 2019