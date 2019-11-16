|
Raymond Vander Meulen, age 91 of Holland, passed away November 15, 2019 at his home.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Barbara "Bobby"; daughters, Vicki Lynn Oliver, Suzanne (Alan) Riemersma, Sally Rae Olund, Jessie (Randy) Weits; grandchildren, Gretchen (Rod) Sluis, Jackie Olund, Lucy Weits; and great-grandson, Devlin Sluis.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tom Vander Meulen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Holland Rescue Mission. No services are scheduled at this time. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 16, 2019