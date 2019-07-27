Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church
3151 North 120th Avenue
View Map
Resources
Regina "Gina" Weigel, age 66 of Holland, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia, moved to the Holland area in 1966, and graduated Holland High School in 1971. Gina graduated from Davenport University with a Bachelors Degree. She was employed at Lear Siegler as an Executive Secretary for over 20 years and retired from Gibraltar in 2014. She was as member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. Gina is survived by her husband, David of 42 years; daughters, Alesha Weigel and Chelsey Dordon; brother, Robert and Jan Gregg; in-laws, Fran Boster, Gary and Deb Weigel, Brenda Weigel, and Randy and Lorri Weigel; nephews, nieces, and cousins.Funeral services will be 2 pm Tuesday (July 30) at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church 3151 North 120th Avenue. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 pm Monday (July 29) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue. Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Humane Society or . For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 27, 2019
