Renee Reed
1954 - 2020
Renee Reed, age 66, of Holland and formerly of Belding, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at her home.
Renee graduated from Lowell High School and Montcalm Community College and worked as a Veterinary Assistant at Belding Veterinary Hospital. She was creative, artistic, and a Master Gardener; she also volunteered her time and talents with the Belding Area EMS, Belding Historical Society and the Belding Thimble Club.
Renee was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Jerry Reed; and sister-in-law, Janette Kalbfleisch.
Renee is survived by her husband of 33 years, John Reed; step-daughters, Amy (Adam) Simon of Charlotte, Lindsey Reed of Lansing; grandchildren, Ava Simon, Ryan Reed; parents, Eugene (Joy) Smith of Grand Rapids; sister, Ann Newell of Lowell; sister-in-law, Joanne Cudd of Durand, MI; and brother-in-law, James (Louise) Reed of Swartz Creek, MI; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled for 4:00-7:00pm Monday, December 7 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery, Holland. Private family funeral services are planned for Tuesday, December 8 and will be recorded. Memorial contributions may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice and the American Cancer Society. Condolence messages may be left online, and the funeral recording accessed at www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
DEC
8
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
December 6, 2020
We are so sorry to hear this news! We are thinking of her and her Family! God Bless you Renee! Hunter Trevorrow and Tammy Ranney!
Hunter Trevorrow
Family
