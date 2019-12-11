Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricardo Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricardo Perez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricardo Perez Obituary
Ricardo Perez, age 61, born in Mission, Texas and formerly of Holland, Michigan, passed away on December 5, 2019.
Ricardo enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially when tending to his garden. He had a passion for woodworking, and made frames for friends and family. Above all though, Ricardo was a family-oriented man, and cherished his time with his kids and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Solidea; a grandson Angel Martinez; and a niece Jessica Salinas.
He is survived by his children: Yvette Perez, Ricardo Perez Jr, Priscilla (Salvador) Gutierrez; Grandchildren: Alicia, Dominick, Marlana, Isabella, Kali, Jasmine, Janette; Brothers and sisters: Arnulfo (Lina) Perez, Estella (Willie) Gonzalez, Elizabeth Salinas, Paul Perez, Francisco Perez, Veronica (Rudy) Garza; Many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 6 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Burial will be in North Holland Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. prior to the services Thursday at Lakeshore Memorial.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricardo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -