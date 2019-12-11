|
Ricardo Perez, age 61, born in Mission, Texas and formerly of Holland, Michigan, passed away on December 5, 2019.
Ricardo enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially when tending to his garden. He had a passion for woodworking, and made frames for friends and family. Above all though, Ricardo was a family-oriented man, and cherished his time with his kids and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Solidea; a grandson Angel Martinez; and a niece Jessica Salinas.
He is survived by his children: Yvette Perez, Ricardo Perez Jr, Priscilla (Salvador) Gutierrez; Grandchildren: Alicia, Dominick, Marlana, Isabella, Kali, Jasmine, Janette; Brothers and sisters: Arnulfo (Lina) Perez, Estella (Willie) Gonzalez, Elizabeth Salinas, Paul Perez, Francisco Perez, Veronica (Rudy) Garza; Many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 6 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Burial will be in North Holland Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. prior to the services Thursday at Lakeshore Memorial.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 11, 2019