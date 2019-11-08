|
Richard E. Bullock Jr. 84, of Saugatuck, MI passed away November 3, 2019 in Venice, FL.
On November 7, 1934 Richard was born in Strong City, KS to the late Richard Ervie Bullock Sr., and Fannie Bullock.
Richard enlisted in the Navy 1951 and served during the Korean War. It was upon a visit to Portland, Michigan with a navy buddy that he was introduced to his wife of 62 years, Ann.
After moving throughout the state of Michigan, Richard settled his family in Charlotte, MI where he owned and operated Adtech Plastics for 25 years. Upon the sale of his business, Richard and Ann moved to their beloved Saugatuck where they enjoyed many years of boating on Lake Michigan and spending time with family. They developed many friendships over the years bringing them much joy and fun times. Richard was extremely proud of his five grandchildren and played a very important part in all of their lives. Richard/Dad/Papa will be remembered as a fun loving, generous and kind hearted man.
Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ann, his parents and his four siblings.
Surviving Richard are his children, Susan Bullock of Gila, NM, Nancy Henry (Tim Rice) of Traverse City, MI, Judi Bullock-Bohr (Bill Bohr) of Portage MI, Charles Bullock of Zeeland, MI. Grandchildren Eric, Macy, Jordan, Morgan, Matthew.
A celebration of Richard's life is being held at Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 W 32nd St. Holland, MI on November 15, 2019 at 11:00am, with a luncheon to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423
To share a memory or to sign an online register book please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2019