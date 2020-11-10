Richard Leslie Danby left our world on Thursday, November 5th. He will be missed. Dick was born on July 11, 1941 to Leslie and June Danby. He was a beloved Son, Brother, Uncle, and good friend to many.
Dick was a lover of animals with a tender caring spirit appalled by cruelties often ignored by others. Throughout Dick's life many animals benefited from his love and protection. His childhood horses Nugget, Rex and Tony. His later cats Kitzen, Thunder and numerous unnamed others. The dogs rescued from shelters or simply found on the streets; Domino, Cinder, Dorie and Coco. Dick's positive and protective energy towards all of God's creatures was unmistakable and inspiring.
Dick was born in Jackson, Michigan. A lifelong student he attended formal schooling at Pearl Street School and Herrington School in Jackson, Grass Lake High School; then, Michigan State University for his Bachelors and Western Michigan University for his Masters.
A career Librarian passionate about books and reading, Dick rose to the head of the library for the Virginia prison system. These libraries, under Dick's refinement and tutelage, were improved to provide a secure and more organized method for their book lending.
Not content with simple provincialism, Dick lived in many places throughout his life. Central and Western Michigan, Chicago, and Richmond, Virginia. He found a special connection to Southwestern United States living in Arizona. The Grand Canyon state gave Dick a home in Bisbee, Green Valley as well as Tubac, Arizona.
Further expanding his knowledge with extensive travel, Dick visited locations in the United States throughout much of the lower forty-eight as well as Alaska and Hawaii. Dick crossed the Atlantic by ship and sailed the British Virgin Islands in a catamaran. By train and car he journeyed through the United Kingdom, Scandinavia and various destinations in continental Europe. Dick also flew to Russia and Moscow soon after the policies of Glasnost made travel there easier.
As an extensive reader and collector, books were a constant companion throughout Dick's life. His eagerness for knowledge and adoration of the written details of our world produced a book collection of over 10,000 titles providing him a source of both exhilaration and comfort.
Dick's last years were spent in Holland, Michigan closer to family and blessed with the gift of some new friends. Dick was never married but enjoyed the supportive company of several female companions throughout his life. He leaves behind a loving brother, sister in law, two nephews, six grand nieces and nephews and numerous dear friends. May his new adventures be filled with as much wonder and curiosity as were his years on Earth.
A memorial visitation will be 1-3 pm Sunday (November 15), at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Humane Society: 14345 Bagley Street; West Olive, MI 49460.
