On Monday, August 26, 2019, Richard Francomb, loving husband and father of 2 children passed away at the age of 81.
Rich was born on June 5, 1938 in Holland, MI to Earl and Wanda (Melac) Francomb. He was a lifelong member of Saint Francis De Sales church. At ages 14-15 he lived at and attended St. Augustine Catholic Seminary preparatory school (Felt Mansion). After graduating from Holland High School in 1956, he served in the Marine Corps for 2 years in Camp Pendleton, CA. On completion of his military service he returned to Holland where he became a master electrician working for various companies among them Bristol Myers. In 1980 he started Francomb Electric Company which he ran until only weeks prior to his death.
After a heart attack, a subsequent quadruple by-pass surgery, and many uncertain months of waiting, on July 10, 1999 Rich was blessed with a new heart as he underwent heart transplant surgery at the Cleveland Clinic. Through the blessing of organ donation, Rich was able to gain another two decades of quality life in which he was able to create priceless memories with family, friends, and his beloved Vizsla dogs Tucker and Charles.
Rich was known for his sense of humor, contagious laugh, and willingness to help others. Rich's hobbies included long distance running which turned into walking in later years.
Rich was preceded in death by his father Earl, his mother Wanda, and his siblings Francis, Robert, and Joan (Robert Gardner). He is survived by his wife Lorelei, his two spectacularly gifted children Gregory and Kathryn (Thomas Halbert), his siblings Diane (Christensen) and Mary (Van Dyke), and his grandsons Jaxon (Halbert) and Harrison (Halbert), and his many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Rich will be Tuesday, September 3 from 4-7pm at Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 W 32nd Street. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, September 4 at 1:00pm at St. Francis de Sales Church, 171 W 13th St. in Holland. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2019