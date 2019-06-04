Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parkside Bible Church
14461 James Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkside Bible Church
14461 James Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Harig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Harig

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Harig Obituary
Richard "Dick" Harig, age 86 of Zeeland, passed away on June 1, 2019. Dick was a veteran of the Navy, serving during the Korean War. He worked at John T. Batts in Zeeland for 39 years, retiring from the company. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, and was especially crafty, sharing his wares with his family and others. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Josephine Harig, brother Nathan Harig, and sister Barbara Bearss. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Fran; Children: Jane and Brian Mokma, Janet and Jeff Crothers, Daniel and Dolores Harig, Rick and Gayle Harig, Judy and Tim Fritz; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; Sister Sandra Phelps; Brother Arthur Harig; Many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 5:00-7:00pm at Parkside Bible Church, 14461 James Street in Holland. Services will be on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 11:00am at Parkside Bible Church. Rev. Gary Spykerman will officiate. Burial will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkside Bible Youth Program. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Harig family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now