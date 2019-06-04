|
|
Richard "Dick" Harig, age 86 of Zeeland, passed away on June 1, 2019. Dick was a veteran of the Navy, serving during the Korean War. He worked at John T. Batts in Zeeland for 39 years, retiring from the company. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, and was especially crafty, sharing his wares with his family and others. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Josephine Harig, brother Nathan Harig, and sister Barbara Bearss. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Fran; Children: Jane and Brian Mokma, Janet and Jeff Crothers, Daniel and Dolores Harig, Rick and Gayle Harig, Judy and Tim Fritz; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; Sister Sandra Phelps; Brother Arthur Harig; Many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 5:00-7:00pm at Parkside Bible Church, 14461 James Street in Holland. Services will be on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 11:00am at Parkside Bible Church. Rev. Gary Spykerman will officiate. Burial will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkside Bible Youth Program. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Harig family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 4, 2019