Dr. Richard King Rosensteel, age 90 of Holland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Inn of Freedom Village.
Dr. Rosensteel was born in Ambridge, PA to Ray and Dorothea Mae (King) Rosensteel. Richard fondly remembers annual family vacations and active participation in their church. He loved to sing and was proud to play his cornet in the marching band. The family moved to Westerville, OH when he was 16. He continued to be active in various areas of music including participating in plays. In the spring of his senior year, he began dating Naomi Mann. He attended Otterbein College in Westerville, OH and received his BA in Psychology-Sociology. Richard and Naomi were married in October of their senior year. He then went on to receive his Master's in Industrial Psychology from Bowling Green State University and his degree of Doctor of Philosophy from Purdue University.
Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army after completing his PhD. He served at both Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana and Fort Richardson, Alaska, during his two year enlistment. Richard started his working career in Flint, MI in Personnel Evaluation Services at General Motors Institute. Richard changed companies in May of 1964 and went to work for Ford Motor Company at the World Headquarters in Dearborn, MI. He had many job titles during his 21 years at Ford, with his last being "Education and Training Manager, for the Technical Staffs".
Richard was active in his church, participating on many committees, performing in plays and singing in the choir. He also participated in the local community theater. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis, snow skiing and water skiing. Family vacations to Glen Lake were always a favorite of his, along with much travel in the U.S. and throughout Europe with Naomi. After retiring from Ford, Richard worked 10 years for the Transition Team in Troy, MI, as a Senior Consultant, then settled in Sun City Arizona for a true retirement. He and Naomi enjoyed taking part in Choral groups, travel, golf and spending time with their friends. They returned to Michigan and finished their journey together at Freedom Village in Holland, MI.
He was preceded in death by his wife Naomi (Mann) Rosensteel on June 1, 2016; and sisters Meredith, Betty, Hellen and brother Bob.
Surviving are his children, Bruce (Fran) Rosensteel, Jeff Rosensteel, Kim (Steve) Lemm; grandchildren, Kevin Rosensteel, Cheryl (Josh) Zerbel, Erica (Gabe) Lemm, Chris (Mary)Lemm, Lisa (Quin) Malysz, Alex Rosensteel; great grandchildren, Ashton and Holden Rosensteel, Callen Zerbel.
A memorial visitation to celebrate Dr. Rosensteel's life will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 1-3:00 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. The visitation will be available live-stream through Lakeshore Memorial's Facebook page. You may also join us virtually, through a Zoom link that will be available at that time, on Richard's page, on the Lakeshore Memorial Services website.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Foundation (at Freedom Village for the Employee Scholarship Fund,) 145 Columbia Ave., Holland, MI 49423 or to First Presbyterian
Church in Holland, 696 State St., Holland, MI 49423.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to share a memory or sign the guest book for the Rosenteeel family.