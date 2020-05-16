Mr. Richard Lewis Peel, age 76 of LeRoy, Michigan passed away Monday May 11, 2020 unexpectedly. He was born in Avondale, Michigan on October 3, 1943 to Nelson and Hilda Peel.
Richard was a devoted Christian who loved sharing his faith with others. He was a loving husband caring for his wife, Judith of many years. He enjoyed hunting, reading his bible and spending time outdoors. He acquired many skills including entrepreneurship, carpentry, engineering, drafting, and accounting.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann; two daughters, Debrah (Jeff) Ryder and Diana (Ronald) Kolberg; step-daughter, Sheila (Jason) Gargala and step-son, Michael (Angela) Wilson; ten grandchildren: Antonio Liceaga, Kali (Josh) Workman, Cassidy Ryder, Chloe Kolberg, Chase Kolberg, Jordan (Courtney) Wilson, Logan Wilson and Jaemin Wilson. He also had a son, Richard Nelson Peel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with details to be determined. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 16, 2020.