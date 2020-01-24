|
Richard Boyd Ruprecht, 100 years young, passed away at his daughter's home in Port St. Lucie, Florida on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born March 16, 1919 to Margaret and William Ruprecht in Port Huron, MI, he was one of 3 children and preceded in death by his wife, June A. (Charbonneau) and sister, Helen and brother, Earl. Earl passed at age 2. He is survived by daughters: Susan of Port St Lucie, FL; Blondell of Sugarloaf Key, FL, and sons: Thomas of Gwinn, MI; and Richard L. of Holland, MI. Richard had 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Richard (Dick) was born in Port Huron, MI and spent most of his life in the Detroit area. After retirement in 1982 from his work in Detroit (tool and die), Richard and June moved to Holland. When June passed in 1989, Dick found the home improvement projects he did for friends and neighbors were important to keep him healthy and active for many years.
Dick was in the Army Air Core during WWII. He enlisted on Feb. 25, 1944 and served in active duty until honorable discharge on Sept. 19, 1945.
Dick was pleasant to be around. He could initiate good conversation with almost anyone.
Regarding death, Dick wrote "miss me but let me go" from a poem he liked. Nothing was more important to Dick than his family and friends. He is and will always be missed.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 24, 2020