Dr. Richard G. Rust, husband, father, educator, and champion of children passed away at 92 on August 31, 2020.
Dr. Rust, or Rusty as he was called, was the only child of Jean P. Todino. He graduated from Toronto High School then worked his way through Adrian College where he met his wife, Lois (Arnold) Rust. The two of them were married 68 years with four children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The two shared a love of dancing, walks on the beach and most of all sports, both their children's sporting events and those of Battle Creek Central, Holland High School and Hope College. Rust ran, swam and loved to play tennis, when not painting houses or speaking at Toastmasters and mentoring others.
Always a leader, Rust's whole life revolved around his passion for education and children. He received his bachelor's degree from Adrian College in Education. Rust's career in education paused during the Korean War as he enlisted in the Army and served for three years. Once honorably discharged, Rust went on to teach at the elementary, junior high and high school level. He obtained his master's degree from Western Michigan University and PHD from University of Michigan in Mathematical Science while simultaneously teaching and assisting in the raising his children. Rust served as the principal at Dudley Elementary and Northwestern Junior High in Battle Creek and Jefferson Elementary in Holland. He further guided the education of children by working as an administrator for the Battle Creek Public Schools and Assistant Superintendent in Holland Public Schools. Once retired, Rust continued to serve others through tutoring and working with the GED program.
Rust strived to leave the world a better place for all. He will be greatly missed. We love you, Poppie!
Please visit https://dykstrafuneralhome.com/obituaries/richard-rust
Services will be offered at a later date.