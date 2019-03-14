|
|
Richard "Rick" Schaddelee, age 67, of Holland, passed away, Monday, March 11, 2019. Rick loved to work with his hands and was well regarded for his ability to repair anything. He worked at Tiara Yachts where he met Ruth, his wife of 38 years. Rick then went on to Magna and retired in 2015. He was passionate about many things including, classic cars, wood working, his furry friends and helping others. His creativity, ability and willingness to build anything for others was his language. Rick always offered up himself to others, always willing to help and get things done. He loved to laugh and joke, always offering his witty humor, even through his 14-month battle with ALS.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Leon Schaddelee; mother and father in-law, Martin and Jean Boersema and brother in-law, John Boersema.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; daughters, Nora (Joseph Reagle) Schaddelee, Denise (David) Johnson; mother, Ann Schaddelee; brother, Leon Schaddelee; brothers and sisters in-law, Nancy Boersema, Ron (Donna) Boersema; grandchildren and many extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday March 14, at the Dykstra Funeral Home – Downtown Chapel, 29 E. 9th St., from 1-3:00pm and 6-8:00pm. A funeral ceremony will be held 1:00pm, Friday March 15, in the Chapel at Central Wesleyan Church, 446 W. 40th St., Holland.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland – 270 Hoover Blvd Holland, MI 49423 or Susan Mast ALS Foundation 2500 Waldorf Ct. NW, Suite B, Grand Rapids, MI 49544.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019