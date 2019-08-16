|
|
Richard ""Rich"" Van Dam, age 80, of Holland, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Rich owned Cardinal Machine Services and worked in the die cast industry his entire life. He enjoyed mowing with Simplicity tractors and working with animals, birds and aquariums. His favorite pastime was ""cruising"" Craig's List and finding deals for family and friends. He was a member of Community Reformed Church.
Rich was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey, in 2001 as well as brothers, Harv and Fred Van Dam.
Rich is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marla Van Dam; daughter, Jillane (Brent) Deters of Zeeland; grandchildren, Eric Van Dam, Katie Van Dam, Nicholas (Megan) Deters, Elizabeth Deters, Emily Deters; siblings, Rog (Pat) Van Dam of Allegan, Karen (Ron) Sebright of Fife Lake, Dave (Marla) Van Dam of Zeeland; in-laws, Joyce Van Dam of Holland, Carole Lugten of Holland, Judi (Jack) Veldheer of Holland, Rosie (Randy) Gutknecht of Hamilton; several nieces, nephews and cousins; friends that he loved as family and great neighbors both near and far.
A memorial service is planned for 11:00am Monday, August 19 at Community Reformed Church, 10376 Felch St., Zeeland, with Rev. Greg Ten Brink officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Hamilton. A time of visitation is planned for 2:00-4:00pm Sunday, August 18 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Reformed Church and Harbor Humane Society. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019