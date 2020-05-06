Richard Dale Van Order, passed away May 2, 2020, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior. Richard, known as Dick, was involved in the construction trade as a carpenter, contractor for 60 years. Started in the building construction industry while he was in high school. Creating and building was his biggest passion and hobby along with the love of his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty; and by an infant daughter, Amy Jo; sister, Kathy Dent; brother-in-laws, Earl (Bernice) Engelsman, Kenneth Engelsman, and Dale Engelsman; Sister-in-law, Marion Engelsman. He is survived by his children, Todd (Jodi) Van Order, Becky Van Order (Tim Schut), Terry (Sherri) Van Order; grandchildren, Rachael Reed, Gina Tullila, Jared (Cara) Van Order, Derek, Tyler, and Nick Van Order, and Landon Van Order; great grandchildren, Montgomery, Dirk, Millie, Lottie, Quinn and Easton; Tim's children; Chyna and Cole Schut; brothers, Arthur (Betty) Van Order, Carl (Shirley) Van Order, Tom (Marie) Van Order; sister, Bonnie (Jim) Brohman; brother-in-law, Phil (Deb) Dent; in laws from his wife's family, Leroy (Diane) Engelsman, Joanne Engelsman, Ruth Engelsman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.No services per his wishes. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 6, 2020.