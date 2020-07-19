Richard Vander Ploeg

Richard J. Vander Ploeg, age 72, of South Haven, formerly of Holland died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital.
Rick graduated from West Ottawa High School in 1966. He was employed at Chris Craft and GE before retiring from Pfizer. He attended Casco United Methodist Church, and was a former member of Fellowship Church in Holland. After retirement Rick enjoyed taking care of his grandkids. He was the best story teller in the world because of many, many life experiences. Rick enjoyed fishing, watching races and just being on the farm, driving the tractors.
He was preceded in death by his parents Seth and Betty Vander Ploeg, brother Steven Vander Ploeg, and parents-in-law Doug and Mary Lou Murdoch.
Rick is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jan and children: Jake and Sarah Vander Ploeg and Rachel and Josh Birkholz; grandchildren: Sofie, Lucas, Logan, Mason and Liam; sister: Patricia Terrell; all of Holland; brothers-in-law: Jim and Lou Murdoch of Richardson, TX and Jack and Deb Murdoch of Holland; several Nieces, Nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 20, 2020 at McDowell Cemetery, just east of the Cogdal Vineyards, 7143 107th Avenue in South Haven. Pastor Jodi Cartwright will be officiating. Immediately following the graveside service, a gathering of family and friends will be held at the Cogdal Vineyards. Please bring your own lawn chair.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Dykstra Funeral Homes-Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street in Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Al-Van Humane Society or the Casco United Methodist Church.