Richard Weisiger
1929 - 2020
Richard Weisiger, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Richard was born in Brooklyn, NY. He served in the US Army from 1951-53 in Leipheim, Germany as an instructor at NCO Academy. He graduated from Hope College with his education degree. He was a school principal for most of his career at Coolidge and Sicomac Elementary Schools in Wyckoff, New Jersey. He and his wife were members of the Wyckoff Reformed Church and recently became members of Pillar Church in Holland, Michigan.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet Weisiger; children, Glenn Weisiger, Beth Lomnitzer, Carin Arvidson, Diana Bast; twelve grandchildren.
A private family celebration of life service is being planned in Holland, MI in the foreseeable future.
Memorial contributions in Richard's honor may be given to Pillar Church Missions Fund in Holland, Michigan.
Interment to be in Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be posted online at www.yntemafh.com


Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
May 19, 2020
So glad I was able to meet Dick! I loved looking at family pictures with him in the albums at your place. And he didn't talk much but when he did, I could feel the love he had for his wife and kids and grandkids. I could tell how proud he was of all the kids he taught and the people he taught to swim. I wish I could've known him more, but I guess I'll have to wait for heaven for that. He was blesses to have you Janet! Love, Rachel M.
Rachel M
Friend
May 19, 2020
Janet! I'm sorry for your loss. We know He is safe & in God's hands.
Rachel M
Friend
May 16, 2020
Our sympathy to you Janet and your family. Good memories of when you lived on Melrose Dr. The Lord comfort and sustain you. Love,Al and Anne VanderZiel
Anne VanderZiel
Neighbor
May 14, 2020
I'm so grateful to have known Dick and to still talk with Janet from time to time. Dick was always affirming and delightful. I always enjoyed hearing about Dick and Janet's amazing life experiences and all the ways God had revealed himself to them during their life's journey. I loved hearing about how they met and all the stories Janet shared at their 60th anniversary party in December, 2018. My deepest sympathies are extended to Janet and to Dick's family and loved ones. Praying for God's supernatural comfort and peace. With love, Cindy Nyhoff, Royal Park chaplain
Cindy Nyhoff
May 11, 2020
May you find peace and love with our Lord Jesus Christ.
Lora SALT
Family
May 11, 2020
Dear Janet and Family,
So sorry to hear of Richards passing. A good man that will be missed and never forgotten.
May all that is good be with you when you need it most.
Our condolences and big hugs.

- Ron and Aggie Howard
Elgin, Ontario, Canada
Ron and Aggie Howard
May 10, 2020
Mr Weisiger was my school principal at Coolidge School and taught me to swim at Spring Lake. He was a great guy. My condolences to the entire family
Jeff McCormack
Friend
May 10, 2020
Dear Weisiger Family: I was a 6th grade student of your husband and father at Washington School for half a year he was then promoted to principal. All these decades later, I remember his teaching so well he was the finest teacher I ever had, in any grade or year. He would have us begging to diagram sentences, and would reward correct answers with a marshmallow tossed through the air. One day, he took me aside and said this is a book you should read I think you will really like it. It was a story of an Athenian boy, and I felt so special that hed given thought to what I might like. Of course I read it, and yes, I loved it. Our class didnt take his promotion well, and the mid-year replacement had some trouble trying to appease us. Mr Weisiger also taught me to swim at Spring Lake, and somehow convinced me to dive off the board. I hope it brings you some comfort to know what an impression he made on a 6th grader now 66 years old! Ive never forgotten him, and am so sorry to read of his passing. He was a great teacher and kind and compassionate human being.
Joan Harrigan
Student
May 10, 2020
Remembering Dick as such a devoted man...faithful to God, his family, his work, and so very caring towards Janet. They made a great team, and gave glory to God for all their wonderful accomplishments in life. "Well done, good and faithful servant" and may God give great comfort to Janet and all your loved ones.
Phil & Gwen Foreman
Friend
May 9, 2020
Dear Jan, Laurie and I mourn with you in your loss. We had a short but very sweet season of life together in Pastor Lynn's class getting to know you and Dick. That was a genuinely good time getting to know new people and experiencing good fellowship and teaching. Thank you so much for keeping us up to date with your Sentinel column. I loved every single one with your insights and your candor. You and Dick were an incredible couple to watch and to talk to. We are sincerely sorry for your loss. Love Loran & Laurie
Loran Peerbolt
Classmate
May 9, 2020
Dear Janet and family,
It was with great sadness that I read about Dick's passing. I know how much he was loved and how much he will be missed. You will remain in my thoughts and prayers.
Merylee Riether
Merylee Riether
Friend
May 9, 2020
Dear Janet, I am so sorry for the loss of your dear husband. My brother Donald had him as a 6th grade teacher & I had him for 1/2 year as a teacher. I always love your singing with my parents. With Hugs and Kisses. Nancy J. Weeks
Nancy Weeks
Friend
May 9, 2020
My heart felt sympathy for Dick's beautiful family. I was fortunate to have Dick as my swim instructor at Spring Lake in Wyckoff, NJ. I passed the deep water test at 5 years old.
I also bought one of his cars as my first car. It was a Honda hatchback and it was in mint condition until I totaled it. He was a great guy with so much to offer others. God bless him!
Donna Battaglia Brady
Friend
May 9, 2020
Dear Janet- Glen, Beth, Carin, Diana
Don and I are sad to hear of the death of Dick but with his great faith I am sure he is at peace and happiness- Don and I have fond memories of all the Weisigers' at The Wyckoff Reformed church. Your faithfulness and sharing of all your talents has left a fond legacy to us and many, many others Love Don & Mary
Mary Weyant
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Janet, I am sorry for the loss of your beloved husband. Through my dad at Royal Park and your friends there, I have been aware of your needs. I have prayed for you often. I pray now for your health. May our God who grants us peace give you each day your daily bread. HUGS.
Jan Ubels
Friend
