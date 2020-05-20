Dear Weisiger Family: I was a 6th grade student of your husband and father at Washington School for half a year he was then promoted to principal. All these decades later, I remember his teaching so well he was the finest teacher I ever had, in any grade or year. He would have us begging to diagram sentences, and would reward correct answers with a marshmallow tossed through the air. One day, he took me aside and said this is a book you should read I think you will really like it. It was a story of an Athenian boy, and I felt so special that hed given thought to what I might like. Of course I read it, and yes, I loved it. Our class didnt take his promotion well, and the mid-year replacement had some trouble trying to appease us. Mr Weisiger also taught me to swim at Spring Lake, and somehow convinced me to dive off the board. I hope it brings you some comfort to know what an impression he made on a 6th grader now 66 years old! Ive never forgotten him, and am so sorry to read of his passing. He was a great teacher and kind and compassionate human being.

Joan Harrigan

Student