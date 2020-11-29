Richard "Dick" Wentworth went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2020, in Holland, Michigan. He was born in Dexter, Maine and lived there until 1950. He attended Ottawa Hills High School. His father's job moved the family to Kalamazoo where he graduated from Portage High School. He got his college education at Davenport and Ferris State. While teaching at Newhall Middle School he earned a Master's Degree from Michigan State. For many years he taught Driver's Education at various school districts. Dick liked to travel and has been to all fifty states with his family. His favorite was Colorado. After retiring, he spent winters in Arizona until his health made it difficult to walk.
His parents Lloyd and Beatrice preceded him in death. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Judy, his son Peter (Grand Rapids) and sister Patricia (Grand Rapids), Judy's brother Roger (Sally) Langworthy (Drenthe) and sisters Mary Ewers (Wilcox, AZ), Donna Anderson (Coldwater, MS) and nieces and nephews. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
