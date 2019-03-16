|
Richard (Dick) Williams, 88 passed away at his home on March 11,2019.
He was preceded in death by his son Mark Williams and step-son Jon Hartman. He is survived by the love of his life, Deane Williams. He is also survived by daughters Jann (Vince) Smith and Cindy (Richard) Carmichael, Step Children Terrie (Christopher) Bullinger, Scott (Pam) Hartman, Brent (Jennifer) Hartman, Kim (Jim) Mentzer, 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren, sister-in- law Lois Williams and many nieces and nephews.
Dick and Deane shared a passion for travel, having seen much of the world together. He had an intense curiosity for all things scientific, especially pyrotechnics! He was a member of Holland Civic Theater, having received the Nona Pena Lifetime Achievement Award. He was a proud Marine, having served his country both here and abroad for 20 years, having achieved the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. He loved cooking, and he and Deane enjoyed entertaining both family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4 at First United Methodist Church in Holland. Visitation from 9:30 till 11 followed by a celebration service at 11 am. Luncheon to be served after.
Memorial contributions will go to the Holland Civic Theater, 50 W. 9th Street, Holland, MI 49423.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019