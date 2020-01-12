|
|
Richardo (Richard) Aleman, age 84 of Holland, MI, passed away peacefully at his home on January 8, 2020. He was born on August 1935 in Bishop, TX to Jose Y. Aleman and Manuela (Tamez) Aleman.
Ricardo is survived by his wife and companion of 58 years Felecitias (Mireles) Aleman. Ricardo will be greatly missed and forever loved by his children, Dalia (Albino) Rios, Enrique (Aracelia) Aleman, Helen (Rolando) Rodriguez; grandchildren, Veronica, Ricardo, Alexandria, Arielle, Elizabeth, Austen, Jaqueline, Ariana, Lorena and Mariana, along with 3 great-grandchildren.
"Riche" as his siblings would call him, was the beloved brother of Hector (Gloria) Aleman, Enrique (Ida) Aleman, Florestela Fuentes, Roel (Alicia) Aleman, Alicia Godlove, Rojelio Aleman, Sylvia (Andy) Zamora, Noemi (Melecio) Rios and Rosa Ella (Joe L.) Aleman Serrano. He is also survived by several in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Joe Aleman Jr, and Virginia Aleman Hoose.
Family and Friends will be received from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Church with a Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, January 15, at 11:00 a.m. also at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Day Center of Evergreen. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020