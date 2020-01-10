|
Rick Brand of Holland, Michigan passed away the evening of January 7 surrounded by family after a lengthy journey with Multiple Sclerosis. He was 63.
Rick was a Holland native and a 1974 West Ottawa graduate. He achieved a degree in Industrial Technology from Grand Valley State University. In 1981 he married Cathy Kolean at Harderwyk Ministries.
Early married years were spent in the Hamilton area, where Rick enjoyed a wide variety of hunting activities with good friends. The family later moved to the Northside of Holland, where they cherished living close to numerous family members. Rick was a strong supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, where he achieved Eagle Scout rank and served as a Scoutmaster. He was a long time member of Rose Park Reformed Church.
Rick spent his entire career at Holland Hitch. He enjoyed the variety and challenges of working in the Research and Development Department, where he was lovingly supported by co-workers through the onset of MS.
Rick is survived by his wife of 38 years Cathy, sons Matt (Elizabeth) Brand of Caledonia MI, and Jon (Anne) Brand of Holland MI, sisters Sandy (Lynn) Rice of Marion MI, and Carol (Gary) Lee of Galveston IN. Parents in law Calvin and Carol Kolean, sister in law Aggie Faulkner, sister in law Cheryl (Norlyn) Compaan, and brothers in law Jim Kolean and Rob (Heidi) Kolean, all of Holland MI, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by father Lavern "Bud" Brand, mother Zdena Brand, brother Lavern "Dan" Brand, and grandson Oliver Stephen Brand.
Visitation will take place on Saturday January 11 at 10am with the funeral service following at 11am at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Ave Holland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rose Park Reformed Church.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 10, 2020