|
|
River Rilley, age 4 months, died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
River was a perfect, happy, and beautiful little boy who loved his mom, dad, brother and sister; and was loved by everyone.
River is survived by his parents; Andrew and Sabrina Rilley; sister, Ella Rilley; brother, Asher Rilley; grandparents, Robert and Sonya Lalley; grandparents, Robert and Amy Rilley; aunt, Brittany Lalley and Collin Kujath; aunt, Morgan Lalley; uncle, Trevor Lalley; uncle, Jon and Lisa Rilley; uncle, Nick Rilley; cousins, Carson, Aaron, Becca, great-grandparents, Dan and Nancy McVickar, and Robert and Mary Ann Rilley.
River is preceded in death by his grandmother, Erin Lalley.
Visitation with the family is 10:00-Noon on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland, MI 49464.
Funeral services are planned for Noon on Monday also at Yntema's immediately following visitation.
Memorial contributions in River's honor may be given to American SIDS Institute, www.sids.org.
Burial to take place at Zeeland Cemetery.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 18, 2020