Robert & Karen Steenwyk
1947 - 2020
Robert & Karen Steenwyk, both passed within 2 days of each other. Robert on Tuesday, June 2 and Karen on Thursday, June 4, 2020 after a brief illness.

Robert and Karen were married for 49 years and met as "Pen Pals" while he was stationed in Guam serving in the United States Air Force. They were married, went to Ferris State University, and began their careers in Arlington Heights, IL. Jobs brought them to Benton Harbor, MI, and they retired to Holland, MI in 2015. They both genuinely loved each other with all their hearts.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Iva Steenwyk. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Marian and Russell Vande Woude.

They are survived by their son, John and Katy (Letizia) Steenwyk; Robert's siblings; Lois and Gary Hecksel, Dennis and Mary Steenwyk, Ruth and Randy Baareman; Karen's sister, Marianne and Kenneth Gritter; many nieces and nephews; and Jennie (DeBoer) Vande Woude, who married Karen's father in 1957 and became Karen's mother.

A private committal service is being planned by the family in Zeeland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in Robert and Karen's honor to World Renew.

www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
