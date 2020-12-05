Robert Alexander, aged 78, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at his home.

He was born In Dearborn, Michigan on October 17, 1942. He was a Holland resident since 1958 when his family moved from Detroit and was a graduate of both Holland High School and Hope College. So many people in the area knew him as Alex. Quick to laugh, and always positive, even with the medical issues he was dealing with. He will be missed beyond words.

He is survived by his wife, Shirlene, of 30 years and their son Paul Lewis of Kent, Washington, grandsons Paul Jr. and Robbie Lewis and great-grandson Aidan of Kent, Washington, brothers Jay Bertalan of Allegan, Michigan and John Bertalan and his wife Betsy of Conifer, Colorado.

A family gathering will take place at a later date.



