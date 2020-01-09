Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Reformed Church
10376 Felch St.
Zeeland, MI
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Community Reformed Church
10376 Felch Street
Zeeland, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Community Reformed Church
10376 Felch St.
Zeeland, MI
Robert Arendsen


1933 - 2020
Robert Arendsen Obituary
Robert "Bob" Arendsen age 86, of Zeeland, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at an area care center.
He was the son of Bert and Gertrude Arendsen and was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley in 2001 and wife Catherine in 2016, and a sister-in-law, Arlene Goorman-Hoek in 2019.
Bob was a veteran of the Army serving from 1953-1955 and then into the reserves for 8 years. He was a Civil Engineer and worked for Haven-Busch Company for 14 years and then co-founded Spring Brook Irrigation in Holland. He was a Charter Member of Community Reformed Church where he served as elder, deacon and Sunday School teacher. He also served on the Zeeland Public School Board from 1975 to 1991.
He is survived by his sons, Rod and Jackie Arendsen of Holland, Ric Arendsen of Allendale, Ron Arendsen of Zeeland; 5 grandchildren, Aubrey, Matt, Peyton, Samarah and Brenden; siblings, Glenn Arendsen of Zeeland, Carl and Dee Arendsen of Holland, Katie Stroop of Holland; Catherine's children, Kathleen, Mary, John, Elaine, Stephen, Debbie and Greg all of Canada.
Funeral services with military honors will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Community Reformed Church, 10376 Felch Street, Zeeland. Burial will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday and 10-10:45 a.m. Saturday also at Community Reformed Church. Memorial contributions may be given to Community Reformed Church Building Fund or Hospice of Holland. The family is being served by Yntema Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.yntemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 9, 2020
