Robert Bastiaanse
1949 - 2020
Robert Bastiaanse, age 71, of Zeeland, passed away, Saturday, October 03, 2020 at Faith Hospice Trillium Woods.
Rob was a 1969 graduate of West Ottawa High School and participated on the Swimming and Track teams. He was a member of Faith Reformed Church in Zeeland.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian and Erna Bastiaanse; brother, Walter Bastiaanse; and mother-in-law, Ruth Sterken.
Rob is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kris Bastiaanse; daughter, Jennifer Bastiaanse of Zeeland; grandchildren, Noah Cochran, Finley Cochran; brothers, Conrad (Marilyn) Bastiaanse of Holland, Anton (JoAnn) Bastiaanse of New Era, MI, Henry Bastiaanse of Lansing; sister-in-law, Dianna Bastiaanse of Pennsylvania; father-in-law, Charles Sterken of Zeeland; brothers-in-law, Steve (Christine) Sterken of Zeeland, Benjamin (Karrie) Sterken of Zeeland; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are planned for 10:00am Wednesday, October 7 at Faith Reformed Church, 220 W Central Ave, Zeeland (masks required). Rev. Jonathan Elgersma will officiate. Burial and committal services will follow at 11:30am Wednesday at Zeeland Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00-7:00pm Tuesday at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S State St., Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Humane Society. Condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
OCT
7
Service
10:00 AM
Faith Reformed Church
OCT
7
Burial
11:30 AM
Zeeland Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
October 5, 2020
Rob was a family friend to us Dutch-Indo family. We had so much fun with his Mom and Om Pat. Life was great eating our Indo food!
Ruby Arends
Family
October 5, 2020
Unable are the loved to die. For love is immortality.Emily Dickinson
Chelsea Oliver
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
I have warm memories of working alongside Rob at Donnelly Corporation. He always had a smile and a good conversation to share. My condolences to his family.
Denise Safron
Coworker
October 5, 2020
Knew Rob since junior high. He was always pleasant to talk to. I pray for his family to have comfort at this time.
Mary Kartes
Family Friend
October 5, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Rob was always fun to talk to. He will be missed by so many. Praying for all of you.
Pat McMurry
Family Friend
October 4, 2020
Praying for your family
Gale & Ann Schmidt
Friend
October 4, 2020
Dear Kris & Family, I was so sad to read that Rob has passed away. He was always such a cheerful and kind person to work alongside. Please accept my deepest condolences.
Margo
Margo Hakken Zeedyk
Friend
October 4, 2020
Kris,
Rob was always a joy to be around. I pray for your families comfort.
Merrick and Kimberly Bacon
Friend
October 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
Anne Click
Coworker
