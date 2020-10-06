Robert Bastiaanse, age 71, of Zeeland, passed away, Saturday, October 03, 2020 at Faith Hospice Trillium Woods.
Rob was a 1969 graduate of West Ottawa High School and participated on the Swimming and Track teams. He was a member of Faith Reformed Church in Zeeland.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian and Erna Bastiaanse; brother, Walter Bastiaanse; and mother-in-law, Ruth Sterken.
Rob is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kris Bastiaanse; daughter, Jennifer Bastiaanse of Zeeland; grandchildren, Noah Cochran, Finley Cochran; brothers, Conrad (Marilyn) Bastiaanse of Holland, Anton (JoAnn) Bastiaanse of New Era, MI, Henry Bastiaanse of Lansing; sister-in-law, Dianna Bastiaanse of Pennsylvania; father-in-law, Charles Sterken of Zeeland; brothers-in-law, Steve (Christine) Sterken of Zeeland, Benjamin (Karrie) Sterken of Zeeland; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are planned for 10:00am Wednesday, October 7 at Faith Reformed Church, 220 W Central Ave, Zeeland (masks required). Rev. Jonathan Elgersma will officiate. Burial and committal services will follow at 11:30am Wednesday at Zeeland Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00-7:00pm Tuesday at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S State St., Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Humane Society. Condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com