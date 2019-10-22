|
Robert L. (Bob) Benningfield left his earthly home after 92 years of life on Saturday October 19th, 2019. Preceding him in death were his parents Alice and Cameron Benningfield. Bob married Janet E. (Jan) Brown on May 16th, 1953 at the Metropolitan Methodist Church in Detroit, MI. They lived in Royal Oak, MI after their marriage and then moved to Grand Rapids, MI for six years before making their home in Holland, MI in 1970. Bob was a proud member of the Romeo's. He is survived by his wife, Jan, their children Daniel J. Benningfield (Michelle) of Hastings, MI, Barbara E. Kalkman (Thom) of Lafayette, CA, Nancy A. Reese (Mark) of Holland, MI, and the following grandchildren, Andrew C. Benningfield of Interlochen, MI, Molly M. (A.J.) Singleterry of Grand Rapids, MI, Emily M. (Dan) Hayward of Hastings, MI, Hayley K. (Jeremy) Pray of Pleasant Hill, CA, Seth T. Kalkman of Concord, CA, Elizabeth A. Topp of Lansing, MI, Adam J. Topp of Glendale, AZ, Audra J. Topp of Chicago, IL and special cousins, Myra MacPherson from Washington, D.C, and Alice Florio from Boulder Creek, CA. Seven great grandchildren Addison O. Benningfield, Nora G. Hayward, Quinn A. Hayward, Weston J. Pray, Ryder B. Pray, Kyle S. Pray and Theodore J. Singleterry.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Third Reformed Church in Holland on Saturday November 9th at 1:30 P.M. Visitation will be held following the service.
Memorial gifts may be given to Hospice of Holland or Holland Free Health Clinic.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 22, 2019