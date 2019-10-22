Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Third Reformed Church
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Benningfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Benningfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Benningfield Obituary
Robert L. (Bob) Benningfield left his earthly home after 92 years of life on Saturday October 19th, 2019. Preceding him in death were his parents Alice and Cameron Benningfield. Bob married Janet E. (Jan) Brown on May 16th, 1953 at the Metropolitan Methodist Church in Detroit, MI. They lived in Royal Oak, MI after their marriage and then moved to Grand Rapids, MI for six years before making their home in Holland, MI in 1970. Bob was a proud member of the Romeo's. He is survived by his wife, Jan, their children Daniel J. Benningfield (Michelle) of Hastings, MI, Barbara E. Kalkman (Thom) of Lafayette, CA, Nancy A. Reese (Mark) of Holland, MI, and the following grandchildren, Andrew C. Benningfield of Interlochen, MI, Molly M. (A.J.) Singleterry of Grand Rapids, MI, Emily M. (Dan) Hayward of Hastings, MI, Hayley K. (Jeremy) Pray of Pleasant Hill, CA, Seth T. Kalkman of Concord, CA, Elizabeth A. Topp of Lansing, MI, Adam J. Topp of Glendale, AZ, Audra J. Topp of Chicago, IL and special cousins, Myra MacPherson from Washington, D.C, and Alice Florio from Boulder Creek, CA. Seven great grandchildren Addison O. Benningfield, Nora G. Hayward, Quinn A. Hayward, Weston J. Pray, Ryder B. Pray, Kyle S. Pray and Theodore J. Singleterry.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Third Reformed Church in Holland on Saturday November 9th at 1:30 P.M. Visitation will be held following the service.
Memorial gifts may be given to Hospice of Holland or Holland Free Health Clinic.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now