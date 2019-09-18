|
Robert "Bob" Caauwe, age 86, of Holland, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Appledorn Assisted Living Center.
Bob was a lifelong employee at Haworth, Inc., retiring in 2019. He was a Cushman Motorcycle enthusiast and, along with his wife, Eilene, enjoyed auctioning and collecting antique lamps. He was a member of Maplewood Reformed Church.
Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Mulder in 1983; son, Scott Caauwe in 1995; and all his siblings.
Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Eilene; grandchildren, Allen Mulder of Massachusetts, Sarah (Mike) Petersen of Chicago, John Caauwe of Holland, Nicole Caauwe of Holland; 8 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert Rozendal of Holland; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is planned for 11:30am-12:30pm Friday, September 20 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. Rev. Douglas Bretschneider will officiate. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland and the . Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019