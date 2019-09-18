Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Caauwe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Caauwe


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Caauwe Obituary
Robert "Bob" Caauwe, age 86, of Holland, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Appledorn Assisted Living Center.
Bob was a lifelong employee at Haworth, Inc., retiring in 2019. He was a Cushman Motorcycle enthusiast and, along with his wife, Eilene, enjoyed auctioning and collecting antique lamps. He was a member of Maplewood Reformed Church.
Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Mulder in 1983; son, Scott Caauwe in 1995; and all his siblings.
Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Eilene; grandchildren, Allen Mulder of Massachusetts, Sarah (Mike) Petersen of Chicago, John Caauwe of Holland, Nicole Caauwe of Holland; 8 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert Rozendal of Holland; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is planned for 11:30am-12:30pm Friday, September 20 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. Rev. Douglas Bretschneider will officiate. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland and the . Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now