Robert E. Copeland, age 65, of Grand Rapids, passed away in his home on September 6, 2019.
Robert was born and raised in Detroit and graduated from Brother Rice. Robert worked retail management in the music industry in various locations, including Hawaii, and ran his own music store as well. He will be remembered for his charming wit and overall unique character.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles & Valeria (Murphy) Copeland of Biloxi, MS; brother-in-law Lloyd DeKoster; sister-in-law Dawn Evink.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Copeland; daughter, Larissa Copeland; inlaws, Gerald and Shirley DeKoster; brother-in-law Doug and Vicky DeKoster; sister-in-law Dawn and Michael Payne; nieces, Jennifer DeKoster, Michelle Arndt, Kamarie Bloemendal,Kalynn Achterhof; nephews, Jason DeKoster, Matthew DeKoster, Jeremy Evink, and Dainen Evink.
Robert was a member of Holy Spirit Parish. He enjoyed golfing, camping, cars, and classic movies. A die hard Detroit sports fan with his own museum. Lori and Larissa cherish the memories of their numerous camping trips at National Parks across the country.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, 2230 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Grand Rapids MI 49504, with Rev. Mark Peacock officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spectrum Health Advanced Heart Failure clinic.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Roberts online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 9, 2019