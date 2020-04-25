|
Robert DeWilde, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Robert was a loving and supportive father and grandfather. Grandpa was a great storyteller and enjoyed sharing memories of his youth and adventures eventually ending with the entire family laughing. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a successful businessman who owned Dew-el, a school and furniture distributor. He enjoyed international travel and had an appreciation and keen eye for art. He became an art collector and continued to enjoy his acquisitions his entire life. In retirement, he served in the International Service Corp. He was dearly loved and will be missed.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ester DeWilde, in 2014 and their infant son, Robert.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Heidi (Joel) Gilcrest; daughter, Wendy (Steve) Edewaard; grandchildren, Lauren (Aaron) DeRoo, Emily Gilcrest, Rachael (Nathan) Visser, Kevin (Kennedy) Edewaard, Caroline (Anthony) Kammeraad; great-grandchildren, Piper DeRoo, Dawson and Leo Visser; sister-in-law, Joan DeWilde; and sister-in-law, Therese Buzalski.
A private family service is being planned.
Memorial contributions may be given in Robert's honor to Ottawa Community Schools Network through Ottawa County United Way www.ottawaunitedway.org/donation-pagewww.ottawaunitedway.org/donation-page> or mail to 115 Clover St. Suite 300, Holland, MI 49423.
Interment to take place in Graafschap Cemetery.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2020