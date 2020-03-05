Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878

Robert Gilliam

Robert Gilliam Obituary
Robert L. Gilliam, age 72 of Holland, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Robert was born in Manila, AR and later moved to the Saugatuck area where he was raised. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the US Army. Robert enjoyed singing, playing guitar, writing songs, and watching the stars.
He is survived by his daughter Sara Seals; son: Steven Gilliam; siblings: Norman Gilliam, Jane Tillery, Kenneth Gilliam, Gary Gilliam; and his grandchildren.
Cremation will take place and private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2020
