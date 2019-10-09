Home

Robert Jay Groteler, 75, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on January 16, 1944 to Melvin and Marian Groteler. He attended Fellowship Reformed Church and was a former member of the Bethel Reformed Church. He always said he lived a "Blessed Life" because he was involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed being outdoors, grilling, gardening, and fishing, loved being a "swim taxi," and was known by the West Ottawa Swim Team as "Grandpa Bob." He is survived by his wife, Lois; Daughter Kris and Tom Kamper; Son Robert and Kelly Groteler; His four granddaughters Emily and Hannah Kamper and Haley and Sydney Groteler. He was preceded in death by his daughter Marci Groteler, his parents Melvin and Marian, and his in-laws the Rev. John and Jeanette Van Harn. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30am at Fellowship Reformed Church, 2165 W. Lakewood Boulevard in Holland. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00am. Memorial contributions may be made to for children with cancer, at www.stjude.org. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Groteler family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
