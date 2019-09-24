|
Robert L. Hungerink, age 83 of Holland, was welcomed into his heavenly home on September 20, 2019.
Bob was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Lee Hungerink, grandchildren Casey Elizabeth and Chris Robert and brothers- in-law James DeVries and D. Michael DeVries.
He is survived by his loving wife Laurie of 62 years; son, Chris (Christina) Hungerink; daughter, Lisa (Boun) Somphanh; grandchildren, Henri, Halle and Griffin; sister, Gloria Bos; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Elizabeth) DeVries, Mark (Alison) DeVries; sister-in-law, Mary Ann DeVries along with many nieces and nephews.
Bob's interests included boating, RV travel, golf, skiing and carpentry. His warm and outgoing personality combined with his love for sailing led him to a successful career in marine industry sales. In his earlier years he worked in book/ magazine/newspaper distribution, as well as established Reader's World in 1967 along with his wife and father-in-law, Chris DeVries.
Honoring Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
The family expresses sincere gratitude to Vista Springs and Hospice of Holland for their excellent care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Harbor Humane Society or Hospice of Holland. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019