Robert Jay DeWeerd


1945 - 2019
Robert Jay DeWeerd Obituary
Robert Jay DeWeerd, 73 years, passed away on January 13, 2019 at Cox's South Medical Centers E.R. in Springfield, MO from short illness with his wife, Janice by his side.
Bob was born October 24, 1945 in Holland, Michigan to Herman and Marie (Zandstra) DeWeerd. Bob was a Michigan National Guard Veteran and served from 1963 to 1970.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and a nephew, Keith DeWeerd.
He is survived by his wife, Janice of the home in Ava, five children and their spouses, Scott & Shannon DeWeerd, Zeeland, MI, Stacy & Ryan Bosma, Zeeland, MI, Lisa & Matt Maupin, Franklin, MO, Keith Mersman, Maryland Heights, MO, and Kevin Mersman, Wells, MN, nine grandchildren, Connor and Megan DeWeerd, Kelsey Hammond, Jonah and Abbi Bosma, Madison and Abygale Maupin, and Andrew and Alessandra Mersman, four siblings and their spouses, Lois & Paul Bruizeman, Jack & Karen DeWeerd, Gary DeWeerd, and Deb & John Kamer, 12 nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019
