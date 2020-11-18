Robert (Bob) Kragt, age 77, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.Bob was known as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was God fearing and a man of his own style. He was fun-loving and lived life to the fullest. He honored his country by serving in the Army for 12 years. He had many friends and had a large network of relationships. He enjoyed time with his family and grandkids, riding his motorcycle and spending the winters in Florida. He was loved and will be missed.He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Kragt; son, Greg and Cindy Kragt; daughter, Robyn and Jason Kyle; son, Chad and Stacy Kragt; grandchildren, Matt Kragt, Drew Kragt, Jack Kyle, Sophia Kyle, Emily Kragt, Sadie Kragt, great-grandson, Liam Walsh; sister, Judy and Dennis Witteveen; brother, Preston and Dawn Kragt; sister-in-law, Patricia Veldhoff; sister-in-law, Lori and Jerry Rabe; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Howard Veldhoff.A private family service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020 officiated by Rev. Greg TenBrink. The service will be available online for those that would like to join by Facebook on Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home's site.Burial to take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.Memorial contributions in honor of Bob's life can be made to Hospice of Holland or Community Reformed Church.