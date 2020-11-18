1/1
Robert Kragt
1943 - 2020
Robert (Bob) Kragt, age 77, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.
Bob was known as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was God fearing and a man of his own style. He was fun-loving and lived life to the fullest. He honored his country by serving in the Army for 12 years. He had many friends and had a large network of relationships. He enjoyed time with his family and grandkids, riding his motorcycle and spending the winters in Florida. He was loved and will be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Kragt; son, Greg and Cindy Kragt; daughter, Robyn and Jason Kyle; son, Chad and Stacy Kragt; grandchildren, Matt Kragt, Drew Kragt, Jack Kyle, Sophia Kyle, Emily Kragt, Sadie Kragt, great-grandson, Liam Walsh; sister, Judy and Dennis Witteveen; brother, Preston and Dawn Kragt; sister-in-law, Patricia Veldhoff; sister-in-law, Lori and Jerry Rabe; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Howard Veldhoff.
A private family service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020 officiated by Rev. Greg TenBrink. The service will be available online for those that would like to join by Facebook on Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home's site.
Burial to take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions in honor of Bob's life can be made to Hospice of Holland or Community Reformed Church.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
02:00 PM
available online on Facebook on Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home's site
Memories & Condolences
November 17, 2020
Rest In Peace Bob. Thought and Prayers Nancy and family. From an old friend, Linda Henke
Linda Henke
Friend
November 17, 2020
