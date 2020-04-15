|
Robert "Kim" Longstreet, died on April 7, 2020, on his 67th birthday. He was born in Holland, Michigan. He graduated from West Ottawa High School and Ferris State University. Kim was well known for his gift of humor; his classmates elected him Class Clown in high school. He later he became renowned for his character "Herm VanderVeenderHoven" on Holland Community TV. Kim enjoyed tennis, marching band and theater in high school, as well as, scuba diving, kayaking, biking, photography and especially living close to Lake Michigan. After retirement he volunteered for Hospice of Holland. Kim was kind, generous, and curious. He loved growing up on the north side of Holland and maintained strong friendships with many of his boyhood neighbors. He appreciated his parents' history as part of the Greatest Generation and talked to them often about their lives. He was devoted to his daughter and her family, and spent many happy days visiting them in Texas. A unique light has blinked out and Kim will be greatly missed.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Frederick and Norma Rutgers Longstreet; sister, Susan Longstreet Manuel; brother, John Scott Longstreet. He is survived by his daughter, Kirston Longstreet Gonzales (Rafael) of Tyler, Texas; grandchildren, Rafael Gonzales Jr. and Isabella Gonzales; great-grandchildren, Mia Gonzales and Eliana Gonzales; brother, Marc (Jane) Rutgers Longstreet; brother-in-law, Michael Manuel; nieces and nephews, Emily (James) Manuel Powers, Benjamin Ross Longstreet, Katherine (Jason) Longstreet Davis and Jack Rutgers Longstreet; aunt, Cleo Rutgers Venhuizen.
A memorial service to honor kim's life will be held at a later date due to restrictions of the Corona Virus.
In Kim's honor, please treat your loved ones with kindness, take care of the earth, and volunteer in some capacity to make the world a better place.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 15, 2020