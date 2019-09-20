|
|
Robert Emil Maes Jr., passed away on September 17, 2019 of brain cancer. Bob was born December 14, 1936 and grew up on a farm in Calhoun County near Marshall, Michigan.
He is survived by his wife Susan (Parker); Children- Rob and Shelly (Grunder) Maes of The Woodlands, Texas, Martine Maes of Holland, Michigan, and Quentin and Tracy (Kolenbrander) Maes of Allendale, Michigan; Stepchildren – Jennifer Parker of Charleston, South Carolina, Christopher Parker of Spokane, Washington, and Crystal Parker of Columbia, South Carolina; Sister- Alice Maes of Putney, Vermont and her children, Sylvia Polan Maes of Massachusetts and Sarah Maes of Hawaii.
Bob attended the University of Michigan and Western Michigan University. He spent six years in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Bob attended Glenn United Methodist Church.
He moved the family business from Marshall, Michigan to Holland, Michigan in 1963. He was also involved in residential, industrial, and commercial land development projects until days before his death. The farm boy in Bob can be seen in his residential development near Glenn, Michigan where in 1969 he purchased 190 acres of abandoned fruit orchards near Lake Michigan. Since then Bob planted and groomed a woods of White Pine and Norway Spruce on 135 of these acres.
Land development was Bob's avocation. He also enjoyed traveling to unusual destinations such as Tasmania and Indonesia.
Bob was pleased that acreage in his family businesses anonymously gave to the east side of the Windmill Island was later used for four of the new energy park power poles as it benefited many in the community.
Bob's family legacy was one of helping others as seen in his parents sponsoring families from Europe. Bob's mother was an adult education instructor who also coached students on writing term papers, etc.
Bob's businesses continued the tradition of helping individuals by developing their mechanical skills, truck driving skills, clerical skills, marketing skills, etc.
A private graveside service will take place at Plummerville Cemetery in Ganges Township, Michigan. The family will receive friends at the Glenn United Methodist Church at 1395 Blue Star Highway, Glenn, MI 49416 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's honor to the at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family's online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 269-637-0333.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019