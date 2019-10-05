Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Reformed Church,
995 East 8th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Miedema
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Miedema

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Miedema Obituary
Robert "Bud" Miedema age 90 of Holland, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Robert was born in Holland and graduated from Holland High School in 1947. He retired from Zeeland Print Shop where he worked for over 40 years. Robert was a member of Calvary Reformed Church, where he served as a Deacon and youth leader. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
Surviving is his wife, Dorothy of 70 years; children, Michael and Diana (Wait) Miedema, Mari-Jo Van Malsen, and Mitchell Miedema; 4 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Vivian Terpstra; nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral and military services will be 11 am Monday (October 7) at Calvary Reformed Church, 995 East 8th Street. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-5 pm Sunday (October 6) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now