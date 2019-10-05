|
|
Robert "Bud" Miedema age 90 of Holland, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Robert was born in Holland and graduated from Holland High School in 1947. He retired from Zeeland Print Shop where he worked for over 40 years. Robert was a member of Calvary Reformed Church, where he served as a Deacon and youth leader. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
Surviving is his wife, Dorothy of 70 years; children, Michael and Diana (Wait) Miedema, Mari-Jo Van Malsen, and Mitchell Miedema; 4 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Vivian Terpstra; nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral and military services will be 11 am Monday (October 7) at Calvary Reformed Church, 995 East 8th Street. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-5 pm Sunday (October 6) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019