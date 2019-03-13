Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Robert Modrzynski
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
480 152nd Ave
Holland, MI
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
480 152nd Ave
Holland, MI
Robert D. Modrzynski of Holland, formerly of Alpena, MI died on Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born on November 27, 1929. He was preceded in death by his children, Allen Modrzynski and Gail Modrzynski.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Louise Modrzynski; children, Jeffrey and Patti Modrzynski, Lori Modrzynski, Gary and Carmen Modrzynski, Larry and Kim Modrzynski; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Twite; in-laws, Virginia Nowicki, Ed Jaracz, Julian and Chris Jaracz, Joseph Lachowski; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral and committal services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Ave in Holland with Fr. Michael Cilibraise officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
