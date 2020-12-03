Robert Mulder, age 78, passed away on November 26, 2020. Bob was a talented woodworker and enjoyed crafting. He tackled large projects such as a kitchen remodel to smaller projects like puzzles, dollhouses, and even a wooden Noah's Ark play toy for his grandchildren. In his younger years, he and his family would go camping nearly every weekend at places such as Cran Hill Ranch, Baldwin Oaks, and Dutch Treat, and each child would take a friend! Bob worked at Herman Miller for 37 years as a Hilo driver until his retirement. During retirement, he worked at Logan Estates as a maintenance man. A special thank you to the staff of Zeeland Community Hospital. Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years Viola; Children: Laurie and Mark Tamminga, Robert and Julie Mulder Jr., Lisa and Andy Fredricks; Grandchildren: Justin Tamminga, Rachel Tamminga, Katie Mulder, Abby Mulder, Lexi Ensink, Sara Fredricks, Rachel Fredricks; Sister Ruth and Bruce Knoper; Nephew Kurt and Christine Knoper; Niece Kristi and Thad Schrotenboer; Brothers and sisters-in-law: Ruth Vandenberg, Carol Key, Phyllis Polinski, Sharon and Dave Headley, Arlene Tallman, Warren and Barb Van Nuil, Larry and Ruth Van Nuil, Jerry and Marcia Van Nuil; Many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. Services will be at Ridgepoint Church on Monday, December 14, at 2:00pm. The family will greet visitors an hour prior to services. For live streaming, please visit www.ridgepointff.org
and click on "Watch Live." Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
.