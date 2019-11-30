Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
1932 - 2019
Robert Nanninga Obituary
Robert D. Nanninga, age 87, of Holland, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Bob was born and raised in Kalamazoo. He served in the Marine Corps, during the Korean War, and was awarded the Purple Heart.
In 1953, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Van Eyk. After graduating from WMU, he taught in Indiana and Holland. In 1964, they moved to Annville, Kentucky, to work for the RCA at Annville Institute. He taught Industrial Arts and helped start the first volunteer fire department.
In 1975, the family moved to Harrogate, Tennessee, where Bob and Betty worked at Lincoln Memorial University. They returned to Michigan in 1980, and Bob taught Industrial Arts at Pine Rest. He left in 1989 to make Shaker furniture.
Bob was a member of Community Reformed Church, where he served as an elder and deacon. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, music, and enjoyed dancing at Evergreen Commons.
Bob leaves his daughters: Valerie Engeltjes (Ira), Denise Koops (Blaine), and Lynn Edwards (Ray); grandchildren Megan, Sean and Melanie, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (2010); siblings: Lois Van Dalson, Henry Paul Nanninga.
Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland, MI 49464. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00pm on Monday, December 2, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are to Hospice of Holland.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 30, 2019
