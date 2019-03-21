|
Robert Earl Nevenzel, age 88, of Holland, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 18, 2019.
He was born in Holland on October 26, 1930 to Gerrit and Minnie Nevenzel. He was the youngest of five siblings.
Bob graduated from Holland High and served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Texas as well as Korea.
He was a life-long member of Central Park Reformed Church and had worked as an engineer for Haworth and Trendway before working with his son, Kim in Nevenzel Siding Company. Bob was a talented and skilled wood worker. He loved working in his shop creating and working on projects for himself and his many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his brother Harverd; sisters Marjorie Alberts and Ruth Neely.
He is survived by his wife Barbara (Knoll); son, Kim (Valerie) Nevenzel; daughters, Paula Kobus, Julie (Jesse) Korhonen of Grand Rapids; sister, Gertrude Sybesma; grandchildren, Kyle (Amber) Nevenzel, Derek Nevenzel, Luke Nevenzel, and Acacia (Jordan) Ritsema; great grandchildren, Kenzie, Adam and Alexander Nevenzel; brothers and sisters in-law, Benjamin (Joyce) Knoll, David (Patty) Knoll, Betty Knoll, Betz Nevenzel and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held 2:00pm, Sunday March 24, at Central Park Reformed Church, 614 Myrtle Ave, Holland. Reverend Kevin Kleinheksel officiating.
Our family wishes to extend our gratitude to the staff at the Resthaven Rehabilitation Facility for their compassionate help and care.
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019