|
|
April 3, 1934 – March 9, 2019
Bob Piersma passed away peacefully on March 9 after a battle with cancer. Bob was born in Holland and graduated in 1952 from Holland High School and in 1956 from Michigan State University where he received a BA in Business, an MA in Educational Administration and Counseling and Guidance in 1961. He was a Life Member of the MSU Alumni Association and served on the Executive Board of MSU.
Teaching and counseling were the benchmarks of Bob's professional life. After teaching at Charlotte High School and St. Johns High School he was named principal at Vestaburg Community School.
By the early 1970's Bob's career focus shifted to Public Health Service until he retired in 1995.
Bob was a member of Hughes United Methodist Church in Silver Spring, Maryland where he served in many capacities. He and his wife enjoyed volunteering in their community and traveled throughout the U.S., Mexico, Europe and Canada. They also spread the Christian message of justice and peace through support of local housing for low income people living with disabilities.
Bob is survived by his wife Melba of 32 years and his two sons, Kirk, of New York and Eric, of Washington D. C.
He was predeceased by his parents, Deward and Johanna Piersma, his siblings Dr. Norman Piersma, Joyce Johnson, and Donald (Zeke) Piersma. He is survived by his sister Sandy Jousma of Holland and Craig Piersma of Wisconsin.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019