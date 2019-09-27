|
Robert L. Sluiter, age 80 of Zeeland, went home to Jesus September 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in 1938 to Simon and Lena Sluiter and lived most of his life in the North Holland area; also spending 5 years in Nappanee, Indiana. Bob was the owner and operator of the North Holland Family Fare Supermarket. Bob was a longtime member of Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church where he served as both elder and deacon. He served on the board of The Bible League and also supported Wycliffe Bible Translators. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, and spending time around the campfire. His pride and joy were his family, and his faith was in Christ alone.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ken Sluiter, Joan Brewer, Theresa Timmer, and Stan Sluiter
Bob is survived by his loving wife Joan of 58 years; his children, Jeffery (Mardi) Sluiter, Julie (Dean) Blucker, Jack (Lisa) Sluiter, Brent (Amy) Sluiter; grandchildren, Juvenal, Lindsea, Amy, Katie, Naomi, Christy, Andy, Abby, Joshua, Caleb, Justin, Anna, Rylee, Noah; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Gordon (Ruth) Sluiter along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation for Bob will take place on Friday, September 27 from 5-8pm at Dykstra Funeral Home - Northwood Chapel. A funeral service will be on Saturday, September 28 at 1pm at Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mission India. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019