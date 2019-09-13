|
Robert W. Snyder Jr., age 65 of Holland passed away September 11, 2019 at his home.
Bob was a Holland High School graduate class of 1971 and went on to attend Northwood Institute where he spent some of his time as a disc jockey under the name of Von Ryan. He worked for R.E. Barber Ford for many years and ended up going back to college, graduating from Hope in 1986 majoring in Computer Science. Bob moved to Tampa Florida and worked at Tampa Prep and Berkeley Prep, heading up the computer science program while also coaching the golf team. Bob loved to read, cook gourmet meals and loved traveling all over the world, especially Transatlantic cruises. He also enjoyed visiting his dear friends in York, England. Bob was an active member of the Elks Lodge, Pioneer Club, Tampa Lodge 708, and Holland Lodge 1315. He was a loving husband, father, and friend and will be deeply missed.
Bob was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert & Caroline Snyder.
He is survived by his loving wife Lisa of 30 years; son, Robbie (Lauren) Snyder of San Antonio, TX; In-laws, Edward & Dorothy DeVries; sister-in-law, Jane DeVries; niece, Nina DeVries; brothers-in-law, Phil (Suzie) DeVries, Ryan (Peggy) DeVries, along with many close cousins and friends.
A funeral service for Bob will take place on Saturday, September 14 at 3:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019