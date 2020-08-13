1/1
Robert Stevens
1941 - 2020
Robert E. Stevens, 79 of Pullman, Michigan, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Holland Hospital. Born March 13, 1941 in Douglas, Michigan, he was the son of the late Andrew and Flossie (Belden) Stevens and the husband of the late Lois Jean Stevens. His working career was spent at Bohn Aluminum for 30 years, retiring in 1996 and then moved on to Hydo Aluminium where he retired in 2008. Robert was an active person who enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, riding dune buggies and loved riding his Harley. He always seemed to have a good story ready to tell anyone who would listen. Spending time with his family and friends meant a great deal to him, but Robert thoroughly loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His presence in their lives will be greatly missed.
Robert is survived by his children, Kelli (Scott) Telkamp, Tracy Stevens, Lesli Carmichael, Kim (Mike) Gallagher, Dawn (John) Latham; 17 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Wank.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Inisfree Farm, LLC (1073 62nd Street, Pullman, MI 49450) from 1:00 – 4:00 PM.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Inisfree Farm, LLC
