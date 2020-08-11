Robert Strick, age 74, of Hudsonville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jody Strick; children, Jeff Strick, Randy and April Strick; grandchildren, Carson, Andrew, and Hayden Strick; brother, Phil and Carol Strick; in-laws, Linda Strick, Reva and Larry Wiggers, Bev De Witt, Bruce De Witt; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russel and Pauline Strick; brother, Richard Strick; brother-in-law, Earl De Witt. Robert sold produce grown at the family farm at the Fulton Street Farmers Market since the 1940's. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and coffee with friends. Cremation has taken place. A private service will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of Holland and the Spectrum Health visiting nurses for the care they provided Bob. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.VanderLaan - Hudsonville