|
|
The life of Robert L. Taylor was completed on November 14, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in Grand Rapids, the son of Clifford A. and Grace M. (Petertyl) Taylor. He grew up in Spring Lake and graduated from Grand Haven High School. He earned a B.A. degree from Kalamazoo College and an M.B.A. degree from the University of Michigan. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. A banker for 31 years, he retired from the Bank of Alma (now Mercantile Bank) at the end of 1987. Since moving to Holland in 1988, he was employed part-time by West Ottawa Public Schools.
Surviving are his wife Dian Rutgers Taylor, son Charles (Carey) Taylor of Portland OR, and daughters Donna (Mark) Taylor of Arcata CA, and Karen (Michael) Donahue of Marietta GA. Also surviving are his brother Richard (Karen) Taylor of Port Orchard WA, eight grandchildren, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Clifford Taylor.
Robert was a former president of the Kiwanis Club of Alma, and was an Elder at the First Presbyterian Church of Alma. He was a past president of the Pine River Country Club of Alma, and of the Michigan Chapter Robert Morris Associates, a national bank organization for bank loan and credit officers.
A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbor Humane Society. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 17, 2019