Robert Trees, age 86 of Holland, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Marilyn (Erisman) Trees.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Linda Heath-Trees; his children: Jennifer and Chet Taylor, Kathy and Chris Stump and Julie Schulz; step-children: Mark Klebba, Lisa and Mike Daniels, David and Natasha Klebba and Michael and Beverly Klebba; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and several brothers and sisters.
Captain Robert Lawrence Trees proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he served as a navigator and bombardier. He retired from Armstrong World Industries where he was a purchasing manager.
Bob had a very accomplished high school sports career, he lettered in football, basketball and track. He was named 1st Team Central Penn Catholic Football League All Star and 2nd Team All Lancaster County Football All Star. He was a key member of the team that won the Central Penn Catholic Basketball League Championship. For track, he competed in the 440 and 880. He then received a football scholarship to Syracuse University where he played for 3 years, including a trip to the 1953 Orange Bowl.
Bob moved to Holland when he married Linda. He spent countless hours enjoying the company of good friends, playing cards at Evergreen Commons. He was also a member at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. He was an avid fisherman, painter and puzzle enthusiast.
A time of visitation will be Tuesday, September 3rd from 5:30 to 8:30 PM at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. A memorial mass will be held Wednesday, September 4th at 11:00 AM, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 West 13th Street, Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Evergreen Commons or St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019